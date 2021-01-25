The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Command, on Sunday, said four persons died in a crash on the outskirts of Ilorin, Kwara State, on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin road.

The FRSC Sector Commander in in the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the casualties.

Owoade said the accident occurred as a result of speeding and dangerous driving, adding that 18 persons were involved in the crash.

“The crash occurred this afternoon (Sunday) on the Ogbomoso-Ilorin axis, at Otte, to be precise.

“The accident, which was as result of speed limit violation and dangerous driving, involved a commercial bus carrying 18 passengers.

“Eyewitnesses told us that the driver was driving too close to a smoking trailer. So, he must have hit the trailer from behind and somersaulted, after which it went up in flames. Out of 18 passengers, seven persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, four died, while others came out unhurt,” he said.