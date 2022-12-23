Four people died yesterday, while nine others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Mazda bus and an unregistered truck at Obada Oko, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Okpe explained that 14 people were involved in the accident, comprising nine male adults and five female adults. She said nine people sustained injuries: four male adults and five female adults.

A total of four people were recorded dead, all male adults. She said the two vehicles involved in the accident were a Mazda bus with registration number KRD831YD and an unregistered truck.

She stated further that the accident was caused by route violation by the unregistered truck, which collided with the bus and, unfortunately, the driver refused to stop.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, State General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, and Aries Medicare Hospital, Obada town for medical attention. She further explained that the deceased had been taken away by their family members.

Meanwhile, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar, has advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations. He reiterated the roles of passengers in cautioning drivers and, also, using the toll free number 122 to report any reckless driving.