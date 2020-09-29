Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A multiple accident has claimed four lives and injured four others at Obosi Slaughter in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Daily Sun gathered that the accident happened when a 911 lorry lost control and rammed into a bus and a car leading to the fatal incident.

The Acting Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Kamal Musa, said that those injured were rushed to hospital for treatment while the bodies were deposited at the morgue.

“A multiple fatal crash as a result of break failure and loss of control involving a red 911 Mercedez Benz with registration number JJT 168 XG , a Toyota Camry car with registration number FST 122 DQ and a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Izuchukwu Motors with registration number ABN 430 YN was recorded at Obosi slaughter near Obosi police division.

“A total of 13 people, eight male adults and five female adults were involved in the crash. Two male adults and two female adults who sustained varying degrees of injury were rushed to Unit Hospital Obosi, by FRSC rescue team from Oraifite Unit Command and bodies were deposited at the mogue after they were confirmed dead by the doctors in the hospital. The road obstruction was cleared to ensure free flow of traffic.