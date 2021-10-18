From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than four persons have lost their lives while 19 others sustained injuries in a boat accident in Ondo State.

The state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Femi Omole, said the accident occurred at different locations in Ilaje and Irele Local Government Areas of the state. The Commandant, Dr. Hameed Abodunrin, expressed worry over the carefree attitude of the waterways travellers towards safety measures, saying the victims died in the mishaps due to their failure to put on their life jackets.

He declared that the command is ready to arrest boat or ferry transporters and their passengers who violate safety rules on waterways.

