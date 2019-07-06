Your skin is a reflection of your inner health. It is what you feed yourself that eventually translates to your skin. And to make sure, you are in the pink of your health, you must eat right. Fruit and vegetable juices for instance are good for your immune system and in turn are also good for your skin.

They are Carrot & Beetroot, Green apple & Pomegranate, Papaya, cucumber & Lemon, and Aloe vera and Cherry juice

Carrot & Beetroot

There is nothing that can beat this beauty potion in terms of skin benefits. Carrot and beetroot not only heal your skin, they boost the blood circulation and make your skin glow. Being rich source of vitamin C and iron; both beetroot and carrot enhance the health of your skin.

What you will need:

1 carrot

½ beetroot

¼ inch ginger

½ cup water

Method:

Blend carrot, beetroot and ginger with a little water in a blender to make a fresh juice. Add few drops of lemon for the zest.

Papaya, Cucumber & Lemon

Papaya is not only good for skin application, you can even grind it into a yummy drink. Papaya has enzymes that replenish your skin, bring back the lost moisture and makes it glow with health. Cucumber soothes your skin and lemon detoxifies you inside out. This magic drink is definitely a must-have for your skin and health!

What you will need:

2 slices of papaya

½ cucumber

4-5 drops lemon

Method:

Take 2 slices of papaya and cut it in small cubes. Pick ½ a cucumber, peel off its skin and slice it in small pieces. Blend these with 2 cups of water. And strain it in a clear glass. Add 4-5 drops of lemon for added taste.

Aloe Vera & Cherry Juice

Aloe Vera juice is yet another great option for healthy skin. Aloe Vera comes with soothing, anti-inflammatory properties that heals sunburns, breakouts and gives you that blinding glow. It also heals your immune system and repairs your skin inside out.

What you will need:

2 tbsp Aloe Vera gel

5-8 cherries

3 cups water

Method:

Blend the Aloe Vera gel, cherries(without the seeds) thoroughly in a blender by adding water.

Pour out the juice in a clear glass. You can add a dash of lemon or ginger for added flavour.

Your refreshing glass of aloe juice is ready.