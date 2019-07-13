Your skin is a reflection of your inner health. It is what you feed yourself that eventually translates to your skin. And to make sure, you are in the pink of your health, you must eat right. Fruit and vegetable juices for instance are good for your immune system and in turn are also good for your skin.

They are Carrot & Beetroot, Green apple & Pomegranate, Papaya, cucumber & Lemon, and Aloe vera and Cherry juice

Papaya, Cucumber & Lemon

Papaya is not only good for skin application, you can even grind it into a yummy drink. Papaya has enzymes that replenish your skin, bring back the lost moisture and makes it glow with health. Cucumber soothes your skin and lemon detoxifies you inside out. This magic drink is definitely a must-have for your skin and health!

What you will need:

2 slices of papaya

½ cucumber

4-5 drops lemon

Method:

Take 2 slices of papaya and cut it in small cubes. Pick ½ a cucumber, peel off its skin and slice it in small pieces. Blend these with 2 cups of water. And strain it in a clear glass. Add 4-5 drops of lemon for added taste.