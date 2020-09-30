…150 communities submerged in Niger

Paul Osuyi, Asaba and John Adams, Minna

Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Omeligboma camp in Oko community, near Asaba, Delta State, as four persons were drowned while fleeing from flood that ravaged the community.

The victims were said to be rushing out of the trapped settlement to higher grounds when the boat capsized.

Though names of the four victims were not disclosed, it was learnt that the Captain was the only survivor.

Omeligboma camp, it was learnt, had been deserted by many following warnings by government that those in flood prone areas relocate to higher plains to avoid being trapped or drowned by flood occasioned by downpour.

Victims of the mishap were said to be among the few who stayed back until the flood rose to an unbearable level before they attempted to flee using the boat.

As at the time of filing this report, bodies of the victims were yet to be recovered, though local divers were said to have intensified search and rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the flood has already submerge houses, farm produce and other properties in the camp.

The flood has also cut off Asaba-Ase road leading to several communities in Isoko and Ndokwa areas of the state, with residents describing the disaster as unexpected.

Most of the residents of the community, including traders from different parts of Delta State, where in the community market when the flood cut-off the access roads.

President-General of Isoko Development Union, Iduh Amadhe who visited Ekregbesi community in Uzere Kingdom, Isoko South locality said, urgent intervention must be taken to rescue those trapped.

Meanwhile, about 150 communities across 20 local government areas in Niger State have been summered as a result of flood occasioned by heavy downpour that lasted for days.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who disclosed this in Minna, yesterday, said farmlands and property worth millions of naira were completely submerged or washed away in 20 local government areas.

He said government was overwhelmed by the havoc wrecked on communities by this year’s torrential downpour and blamed the disaster on the opening of the spillway gates of the Kainji Dam.