Four contestants have emerged winners of this year’s edition of House of Models Reality TV Show.

Emy Paulinus, a song-writer and singer from Akwa Ibom State, also known as Emy P, outsmarted 20 other contestants to win the grand prize and a brand new car.

Other winners were Adaora Blessing Oyetunde aka Stephanie from Oyo State was first runners-up; Sunday Margaret aka Maggie was second runners-up while Dorathy Rex, aka Dorex was third runners-up.

The contestants were selected at auditions held in Lagos, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Abuja and Owerri and were camped for 20 days where they engaged in various tasks and challenges related to modelling and entertainment to determine their strength and weakness.

Paulinus, who didn’t envisage his victory blurted out: “House of Model Reality Show is a veritable channel that Nigerian youths need to identify with because of its transparency and originality in discovering potential talents in youths and making them achieve their aims in life.”

The Executive Producers and Directors, twin brothers, Emmanuel and Joseph Etim said the show was geared at giving Nigerian youths the opportunity to showcase their talents to the world.