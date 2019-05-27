George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Four persons yesterday escaped death by the whiskers when a two- storey building collapsed in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

It was learnt that three of the survivors were pulled out from the rubbles while the fourth person, who was on the second floor jumped off the building immediately he heard a cracking sound.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the collapsed building, which had reached the roofing stage, remained uncompleted for about 20 years by the owner for undisclosed reasons.

One of the survivors, who refused to disclose his name to journalists, said that he was at the second floor of the building making a phone call when he heard a cracking sound and immediately decided to jump off from the collapsing building to the ground.

The survivor, who had bruises on elbows and knees, further disclosed that the building had remained uncompleted by the owner for a very long time.

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command, who arrived the scene following a distress call, took the survivors to hospital.