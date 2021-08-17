Francis Amedu, Enugu.

Four commuters including the Tricycle driver this evening narrowly escaped death when the tricycle (Keke) they were travelling in was crushed by a truck loaded with goods.

The accident which took place at the ever busy Timber Junction, near Maryland Estate Enugu during the evening rush hour, left the four with varying degree of injuries.

When our reporter got to the scene of the accident, the crushed tricycle was still under long truck while the injured passengers have been taken to hospital for treatment.

An eye witness told our reporter that, “The truck was trying to climb the hill on the road, when the brake failed and it started rolling backwards. The driver tried his best to control the truck but on the process scratched some people’s cars. The tricycle was so close that it rammed over it and use it as a wedge, not to move further.

“I thank God that no life was lost, but it should serve as a warning to both the commercial drivers and tricyclists to be careful whenever they’re following any truck conveying goods while driving to avoid such accidents.”

At the time of filling this the report, officials of the State Ministry of Transport were already at the scene to evacuate the truck and crushed tricycle and clear the road for free flow of traffic.