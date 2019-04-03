Judex Okoro, Calabar

Three persons have been killed in cult clashes between Black Axe and Klans in Calabar, Cross River State.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that the cult war between the two rival groups was ignited by a minor quarrel at a drinking pub over the weekend.

Further checks showed that what started as a misunderstanding led to full-scale war when one of the cult boys hacked the other down on Tuesday, leading to reprisals from both groups.

A witnessed, who gave his name as Asuquo Udo, 26, said one of the victims said to be a Klans member, was killed about 11:00pm on Tuesday on Ambo Street in Calabar South.

Udo said: “We had just finished a church programme at about 11:00pm, and we were going home when some young men accosted a youth and began hitting him with a plank.

“After hitting him severally with the plank, they later used a machete to cut the victim who was screaming for help. The victim was said to have come to visit someone in the neighbourhood when he was waylaid.

“Everybody had to run from the scene as it appeared it was cultists that were attacking each other.

“After about an hour, the police from Mbukpa Police Station arrived the scene but did not meet the culprits who escaped immediately they finished killing their victim.”

During a reprisal attack on Wednesday afternoon on a street near Ambo Street, the Klans was said to have hacked a Black Axe man to death.

And on Wednesday, another victim was said to have been shot dead around Chamley Street also in Calabar South.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incidents said: “Three persons were killed when two cult groups, Black Axe and Klan, clashed. Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents, and they are being interrogated.

“Our men have been deployed everywhere. There is no cause for alarm as the situation has been brought under control,” she said.