From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Four persons have been feared killed in a road accident in the Uselu area of Benin City.

Two of the victims suspected to be personnel of the Nigerian Army were said to be attending a course at the Supply and Transport Barracks in Benin.

The accident occurred Friday afternoon when the victims were said to be crossing the road and an oncoming commercial bus rammed into them as a result of brake failure.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the 4 Brigade, Benin City, Lieutenant IK Bishir when contacted, referred journalists to one Captain Aminu at S & T Barracks but army personnel at the entrance told journalists to contact Abuja for any information.

But confirming the accident yesterday, Edo State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Banamaisia, attributed it to brake failure and said he could not confirm if any of the victims were military personnel.

“The accident happened late afternoon of Friday as a result of brake failure, the people were crossing the road when the vehicle ran into them while they were crossing the road. The vehicles involved were a commercial bus and an Audi car. Two people died on the spot, three were rushed to the hospital and two of them later died,” he said.

On his part, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he can only confirm that when work resumes because there are some parts of the administrative department of the Command that would be on holiday and would only get details when work resumes on Tuesday.