From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Four persons were on Monday feared dead in a ghastly road accident that occurred at Funduk area of Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The road accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred when a cab driver going to Moniya from Sango, tried to overtake a truck. The four passengers were crushed immediately.

The cab, called Micra in the state, had a head-on collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction because the cab driver could not complete the overtaking before ramming into another vehicle.

An operative of Amotekun in Akinyele LGA, Mr Waheed Adeniyi, said, apart from four persons that died, he personally rushed another two injured persons to the General Hospital, Moniya.

He said one of the trucks suffered brake failure, adding that the truck driver had been arrested by the Amotekun Corps and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The Public Education Officer of Oyo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Police Public Relations Officer in the state could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.