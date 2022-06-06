From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Four persons were killed in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital in a clash between two rival cult groups.

The cult groups, Dey-well and Bobos was caused by battle for supremacy in Swali before it extended to Osiriin Ekeki area, Aritalin, and Obele roads in Ovom area of the Yenagoa.

Daily Sun gathered that the hostility was as a result disagreement over sharing of money given to them by a politician in Yenagoa.

One person was killed during the clash in Swali, while three others were gunned down at Osiri, Aritalin, and Obele roads in a reprisal attack in a space of 48 hours.

The cult clashes and killings had heightened tension in Yenagoa, forcing residents to call on the police to come to their rescue.

Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinim Butswat, said that only two persons were killed.

He said that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while investigation was ongoing.

