Tony Osauzo, Benin

About four persons were reportedly feared killed yesterday, following a riot that broke out over the killing of one Federick, popularly known as Original in Azagba community in Uhumwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

Details of what led to the deaths could not be ascertained but witnesses said they were shot by security operatives dispatched to quell the riot.

Sources said Federick was shot at a close range after an argument with a policeman whose identity was yet to be ascertained.

Residents of Azagba community, tipper drivers and some youths were said to have blocked the Benin-Auchi highway protesting the killing of Federick.

It was learnt that during the protest that lasted over four hours, the protesters set bonfires and destroyed several vehicles that attempted to drive through the barricade, until armed policemen and soldiers dispersed them.

A van conveying inmates from Correctional Centres to court was attacked and the inmates released.

Officials of the Correctional Centre were beaten and their rifle snatched.

Spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service, Aminu Suleiman, who confirmed the attack said details of the attack were still sketchy.

Suleiman said the officials were going for official duty when they were attacked.