From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Four persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed cult clash which began last Sunday in Benin City.

The killings said to have arisen from mistake Identity, reportedly occurred mainly around Erediauwa, a road between Sapele Road and Sokponba Road.

It was gathered that there was a misunderstanding between Black Axe also known as Aye and Vikings, otherwise called Arobaga, around Ekosodin Area of Benin City which led to the killing of a member of the Eiye Confraternity who was mistaken for a member of Aye.

The incident, it was learnt, led to the clash between members of Eiye and Vikings in the Erediauwa area.

“The killing started on Sunday. One was killed on Street before Osaze Odewengie’s guest house by the left hand side if you enter the street from Upper Sokponba near a brothel, another was killed at Eriaria around a pure water factor, that is where the family stays and I heard he is the only child. The other two were also killed within the same area. The clash was between Eiye and Arobaga cult groups”, a resident of the area said.

Spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, while reacting to the alleged killings, said he was not aware of the clash yet but was awaiting briefing.

At press time, it was learnt that leaders of the various confraternities under a rainbow coalition were meeting with to resolving the issues.