From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, and their counterparts from Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, will on Sunday, January 29, 2023 storm Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to receive awards of excellence for their sterling achievements and contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The awards of excellence will also be presented on the occasion, to the Director-General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd); United Bank for Africa, and Access Bank.

The awards will be presented to them by the Newspeak Media, at an award ceremony, which is Newspeak’s maiden edition, to commemorate 10 years of the multi-media communication firm’s print publications.

On the occasion, Akeredolu will receive the Courage in Leadership award, and Makinde will be honoured for his sustained workers-friendly policies. Okowa is recipient of the Most Youth-friendly Governor award, while Sanwo-Olu is the Most Responsive Governor.

The awards, Newspeak management said, were benchmarked against stiff criteria of distinction, excellence, innovation, dynamism and personal qualities and impact of the activities and performance of the recipients on the society.

Other awardees will be honoured for similar exploits in politics, business, governance and entertainment, among others, apart from NDLEA, also include Group Managing Director, Odu’a Investments Company Limited. Mr Adewale Raji and the conglomerate’s Chairman Otunba Bimbo Asiru. Others include the Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo; ace Juju musician and Chairman, Fresh FM, Dr. Yinka Ayefele; Dangote Cement, United Bank of Africa (UBA); Access Bank Plc; Bovas & Company Ltd. and Oyo State Health Insurance Agency (OYSHIA).

“The awardees have all shown remarkable initiative, daring and commitment to change the narratives and sorry states of the various sectors and positively impact our world. By their different natures and actions they are changing the game and making critical difference in government, businesses and more importantly, our lives. With their daring and genius, they inspire in Nigerians hope that tomorrow will be brighter and better,” says Newspeak’s Editor-in-Chief, Yinka Fabowale.

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is expected as the royal father of the day on the occasion.