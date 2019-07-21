1 Clean your eyes with pure cold water regularly. This is one of the best ways to keep eyes healthy and disease free.

2 Avoid looking directly at the sun, artificial lights or shining objects. Direct rays of bright light can damage the retina.

3 Roll your eyes up and down, then side to side. Now move your eyes in a circular motion. Repeat this exercise 5 to 10 times a day to relax your eyes.

4 Maintain a good distance from the computer screen – sit aproximately 22-28 inches away from it. Sitting too close or too too far may increase strain on your eyes.

Drink water at the right time to maximize its benefits to the body

TWO glasses of water 30 minutes before a meal helps digestion.

ν 1 glass of water before taking a bath/shower helps lower blood pressure.

ν 1 glass of water before going to bed avoids stroke or heart attack

Happy drinking (H20)!!