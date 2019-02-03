1 Clean your eyes with pure cold water regularly. This is one of the best ways to keep eyes healthy and disease free.

2 Avoid looking directly at the sun, artificial lights or shining objects. Direct rays of bright light can damage the retina.

3 Roll your eyes up and down, then side to side. Now move your eyes in a circular motion. Repeat this exercise 5 to 10 times a day to relax your eyes.

4 Maintain a good distance from the computer screen – sit aproximately 22-28 inches away from it. Sitting too close or too too far may increase strain on your eyes.