Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Four suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State Police Command for allegedly stealing jewellery and other valuables in the Otuoke home of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to investigations, the four suspects who were believed to be in-laws to the former president were said to have broken into his house and carted away jewellery, customised walking sticks and other valuables which police sources put at N.3 billion.

Findings indicated that two of the suspects who are males are related to the former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, while the two other suspects, who are females are members of the Jonathan’s family.

One of the suspects, a management staff of the Aridolf Resort, Hotel and Spa owned by Mrs Jonathan, was alleged to have duplicated the keys to the rooms where the valuables were kept and led the operation to cart away the valuables.

Some domestic staff were said to have noticed the theft and raised the alarm leading to the invitation of the police and investigation led to the arrest of the four suspects and recovery of some of the jewellery.

Family sources said the former first family was shocked over the action of the suspects especially the management staff of the hotel for her role in the alleged theft.

“The four suspects are domestic staff known to the Jonathan family as they have been working for them over the years. They have been involved in cleaning and taking care of the house. However, they now stole from the house. They opened the doors to the rooms where the valuables were kept stole them; the doors they could not be opened with keys; they forced them open,” an impeccable source said.

The source said the suspects were showing signs of remorse and regretted their action, pleading for forgiveness.

“They are already making useful confession to the police and some monies from the proceeds are being recovered.”