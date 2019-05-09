Ogun Police Command, yesterday, paraded four herdsmen who sacked four communities in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects: Abubakar Umar; Momo Mohammed; Lawal Aliyu and Abubakar Muhammed, were arrested in the on-going Operation Puff Adder, launched by the Inspector General of Police, Adams Mohammed.

The quartet were believed to be among the over 200 armed herdsmen who invaded Iwoye border town and its three adjourning communities of Oke-Agbede, Moriwi and Wasinmi-Okuta last week with their cattle.

The invasion led to the death of two villagers, a 28-year old Kabiru Ogunrinde and Segun Fakorede, 30.

Two other hunters from the neighbouring Republic of Benin were also killed during the attack.

Some Operatives attached to the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) were gravely wounded in a gun duel that later ensued. Two swords, a dane gun, knives, cutlasses and various charms were also recovered from the herdsmen when police operatives stormed Imeko/Afon.