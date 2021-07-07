There is no letup in the wind of defection that has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it again lost four House of Representatives members to the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday.

Bello Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Bungudu and Suleiman Gummi from Zamfara State announced their defection via a letter read at plenary, yesterday.

They cited crisis in Zamfara PDP as their reason for dumping the party.

“We the underlisted members wish to officially notify you of our defection from the PDP to the APC following the crisis of the PDP in Zamfara which has consequently led to the dissolution of the state executive by the national body,” they said in their letter.

The development followed the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle barely a week ago

Last Tuesday, two PDP lawmakers, Idagbo Ochiglegoor and Michael Etaba, both from Cross River defected to APC.

A day later, Umar Dangaladima, a PDP lawmaker from Zamfara, also joined the APC.

