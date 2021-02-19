By Christopher Oji

Doctors are trying to save the life of a teenager who was brutally gang raped by a notorious group known as Ejogbo boys in Lagos.

Already four members of the gang have been arrested while the police have declared manhunt for other fleeing gang members.

The arrest was made by police operstives of the Lagos State Police Command attached to Ejigbo Division.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said :”The mother of the victim, Tawa Abbey, who lives at Idimu Road, Ejigbo, reported the incident to the police that her daughter (names withheld) went to buy food at Lafenwa Street,Ejigbo,when a group of boys attacked her with dangerous weapon;threatened to kill her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in a room at No 33,Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo Division, mobilised his men to the scene where four of the boys were arrested. The suspects are Jimoh Kamaru ,16, Lukman Basit,16, Alishmoye Sunday,,16 and Ifeoluwa Alabi,16. Some items were recovered from them including cutlasses and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, police Command ,Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the DPO to go after the fleeing members of the group and intensify efforts in getting Ejigbo area rid of bad boys who are fond of attacking and gang raping innocent ladies and causing pains to them.

“Odumosu, reiterated the command’s zeal to work with other governmental agencies and interest groups in fighting against all sorts of social vices particularly rape, defilement and domestic violence.

“The Commissioner of Police has also directed that the matter be transferred to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation and prosecution, while he assured the general public of justice in the case”.