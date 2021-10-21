The 3rd edition of 4 Inch Heel Race competition will take place on November 6, 2001, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, with Nigerian hip hop artist, songwriter and singer Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja, popularly known as Eedris Abdulkareem lighting up the stage.

4 Inch Heel Race competition is an event that targets young Nigerian ladies between the ages of 18-35 wearing 4-inch high heeled stilettos shoe to compete in a 100-metre race in an open field.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of DAK Marketing Services Limited, Elder Dede Kalu, explained that the event is geared towards giving Nigerian young women a platform to showcase their talents and also support their dreams.

Elder Kalu said selection of participants cuts across graduates and undergraduates in higher institutions.

According to him, the overall winner will go home with prizes in cash and materials and also be the face of the competition for a year executing various social projects within the time frame of her reign.

“First prize attracts N500, 000, second prize goes for N300, 000, while the third prize is N200, 000. And all participants will have free bits e.g., hair products, sanitary wears, etc.” The form for “participation is N1, 000 and it closes Nov. 5th.”

Explaining further, he said “the event will also attract other upcoming music icons like, Brita Patrick and other top-notch dignitaries, Nollywood stars and personalities.

“Before the competition proper, there would be fashion parade with heels, Dance chronography, and the race proper – 4-Inch Heel Race competition.”

