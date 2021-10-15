By Paul Erewuba

This year’s 4-Inch Heel Race competition, tagged Season 3, will hold on November 6, 2021 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The event, powered by DAK Marketing Services Limited, is aimed at creating excitement, entertainment and confidence among young Nigerian women who walk with heels.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of DAK Marketing Services Limited, Elder Dede Kalu, explained that the event is geared towards giving Nigerian young women a platform to showcase their talents and also support their dreams.

Elder Kalu said selection of participants cuts across graduates and undergraduates in higher institutions.

According to him, the overall winner will go home with prizes in cash and materials and also be the face of the competition for a year executing various social projects within the time frame of her reign.

“First prize attracts N500, 000, second prize goes for N300, 000, while the third prize is N200, 000. And all participants will have free bits e.g., hair products, sanitary wears, etc.” The form for “participation is N1, 000 and it closes Nov. 5th.”

Explaining further, he said “the event will attract music icons like Abdul Kareem, Brita Patrick and other top-notch dignitaries, Nollywood stars and personalities.

“Before the competition proper, there would be fashion parade with heels, Dance chronography, and the race proper – 4-Inch Heel Race competition.”

