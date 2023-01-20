From Tony John, Port Harcourt

No fewer than four persons were injured, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as explosion rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in the state.

This is as the party has called on the police, National Security Adviser and the Director-General, Department of State Service (DSS) to investigate the incident.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Darlington Nwauju, described the incident as a black day in the history of democracy to muzzle the opposition party.

It was learnt that during the rally, an explosion had occurred around the popular Ojukwu Field, Mile1 Diobu, in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

“Although no life was lost, four persons were injured at the incident,” an eyewitness said.

Daily Sun gathered that earlier in the day, the entrance to the field was locked and there was opposition to its usage.

A source claimed that APC later approached relevant security authority, which gave the party consent to use the public space.

However, Nwauju in his reaction, said: “It is another black day in the annals of democracy where all sorts of underhand strategies are being deployed to frustrate opposition political parties in Rivers State. The National Security Adviser Retd General Monguno, the DG of DSS and IGP Usman Alkali must zero in on Rivers State and stamp out politically sponsored violence. No single opposition politician is safe. We have also intercepted credible intelligence of plans to attack key opposition politicians in Rivers State.”