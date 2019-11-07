Four judges were killed in an alleged Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s central province of Logar, officials said on Thursday.

Provincial Council Members, Hasibullah Stanekzai and Mohammad Qasim Sediqi, announced this in Kabul.

The judges were on their way to Kabul, from the southern province of Paktiya, when their car was targeted by gunmen in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province, provincial council members said.

It was unclear if the judges were the primary target of the attack.

According to Stanekzai, gunmen opened fire on a national army vehicle ahead of the judges’ vehicle.

A Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said he was trying to gather information about the incident.

Mujahid said the insurgents target judges if there was proof that they have ruled against Taliban fighters or committed some other kind of oppression against the militants.

At least 66 judges were killed throughout Afghanistan in the past five years, according to the Afghan Supreme Court. (dpa/NAN)