From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than four people were reportedly killed while 15 others sustained various degrees of injury in an auto accident which occurred along the Gboko Makurdi Highway after the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and hit a tree yesterday morning.

The accident was said to have occurred after the Toyota Hiace bus which was conveying some members of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) lost control around the NYSC Orientation Camp located at Annune, in Tarka Local government area of Benue State.

Sources said that the women who were members of St. Francis Catholic Church, Nyeikaa, Owner of Occupier Quarters, Makurdi were returning to Makurdi after attending the burial of one of their own when the auto crash happened.

“A hummer bus conveying CWO women who attended a burial coming from Wannune, heading to Makurdi lost control and rammed into a tree, killing most of the occupants, including the driver and injuring many,” our source said.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammed, confirmed the accident and said out of the 19 people who were involved, four died on the spot, while 15 sustained various degrees of injury.