Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has attacked a village in Borno, killing no fewer than four persons while three others were injured.

The insurgents attacked Kondori Village in Konduga Local Government some 30kometres from Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Sunday, security sources told The Sun in Maiduguri.

Some villagers who fled to Maiduguri said the insurgents came on motorcycles, bicycles and a 4-wheel drive vehicle.

“Four persons were killed and three of our people were injured,” one Bulama told our reporter. He did not give further detail but said they have taken the incident as an act of God.

The officials of Konduga Local Government could not be reached for confirmation. Neither the military nor the police has yet to confirm the incident.

The attack came amid increase offensive against Boko Haram by military troops in the counter-terrorism operation in the Northeast.