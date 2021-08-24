At least four people were killed and seven others missing in a landslide in Myanmar’s Mandalay region on Tuesday, an official of a local Fire Services Department told Xinhua.

A landslide destroyed three houses, burying 11 people in Mogok township of Mandalay on Tuesday morning, said a township fire services department official.

Four dead bodies including two children have been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It is unlikely to rescue the missing ones alive,” the official said.

According to the Mogok Township Fire Services Department, a number of landslides took place in the township, leaving some casualties this month. (Xinhua/NAN)