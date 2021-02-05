From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Four persons have been shot dead by gunmen who invaded Zor-Sogho community, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Saturday Sun gathered that the killers had stormed the community with heavy gun fire and gunned down four persons.

It was further gathered that the bandits carried out the operation around 10pm on Thursday. A community source, who did not want to be named said that the development has heightened tension in Zor-Sogho, as several families had fled homes.

Reacting, Ogoni Development Initiative (OYDI), condemned the killings and described it as barbaric. National Coordinator of OYDI, Imeabe Oscar, regretted that some youths in Ogoni were still interested in cultism, alleging that cultists in the area were behind the dastardly act.

He said: “We are shocked that at a time we are preaching peace that some misguided youths will still carry guns to kill innocent people. It is not a good report at all. For us, the peace of our communities is paramount. We advise our youths to shun violence and embrace peace or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“We are also using this medium to call on the government, the security agencies to investigate this matter to ensure this kind of act does not repeat itself. We want those behind this incident to be fished out and prosecuted, so we can have peace in our communities”.