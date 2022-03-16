From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Four people were killed in the early hours of yesterday, when security agencies repelled an attack by gunmen on the Ebonyi Head Office of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) located at Ntezi in Íshíelu Local Government Area of the state.

The attackers, who came through the back perimeter fence of the facility, were repelled by officials of the agency, with some soldiers and police operatives who quickly raced to the scene to provide backup.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, adding that security agencies killed two of the gunmen, while others escaped with injuries.

“Unfortunately, one of the officers and a patient undergoing rehabilitation at the agency’s rehabilitation centre were also killed,” she said. She stated that security agencies were still combing the bushes around the area, in search of the injured escaped gunmen.

The police spokesperson informed journalists that two rifles and ammunition were recovered from the attackers amongst other items.

Some of the other items recovered include: 140 rounds of K2 ammunition, 36 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 30 rounds of Ak 47 ammunition, a 4 Runner SUV, motorcycles, military and police uniforms as well as charms etc.