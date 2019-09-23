An official on Monday said three civilians and a soldier were killed when students clashed with security forces as new violence erupted in Indonesia’s rebellious Papua province.

Papua health chief, Aloysius Giyai said at least 10 people were injured in the clashes in Jayapura and that the cause of the deaths were still being examined.

Two weeks of unrest between late August and early September left at least five people in Papua and West Papua provinces dead.

It was sparked by perceived heavy-handed and racist treatment of Papuan students by security personnel on Java Island.

In a separate incident in Papua on Monday, police said protesters set fire to the district office and commercial buildings in Wamena, about 250 kilometres from Jayapura.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said security personnel had been deployed.

“We are trying to prevent the anarchic action from spreading.’’

A Papuan news website, Jubi.co.id, said the arson attack occurred after security forces fired tear gas and warning shots.

The protest involved hundreds of senior high-school students, who were angered by rumours of racist remarks allegedly made by a teacher in Wamena.

Police said an investigation found that the rumour was a hoax.

Authorities imposed an internet blackout on Papua and West Papua provinces on Aug. 21 in an attempt to restore order after protesters set fire to buildings and attacked security forces.

Internet access has since been restored.

Authorities in Jakarta said five people were killed during the unrest, but local activists said they recorded at least 13 deaths.

The two weeks of protest saw thousands of people march through the streets of the two provinces, many chanting `Free Papua!’

The region has been the scene of low-level separatist insurgency since the 1960s. (dpa/NAN)