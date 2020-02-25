Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Four persons including a pharmacist were reportedly killed on Monday by unidentified gunmen in what looked like a clash between two rival cult groups in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

An indigene of the area Apeh Peter, who spoke with newsmen on the matter, lamented the rising spate of cultism in the area, stressing that five people had been killed within three days by suspected cultists in Ugbokolo.

Our correspondent gathered from other sources from the area that the Monday clash was between the Red Axe and Black cult groups.

The sources who did not want to be named said one Black Axe cult member was killed and in a reprisal attack, four Red members were killed including the pharmacist who was a Red member; he was shot in his shop.

Confirming the report, the chairman Okpokwu Local Government Area, Hon. Amina Audu, disclosed that five persons were killed in a cult-related clash in Ugbokolo.

She explained further that she had already informed the Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (rtd), the police and vigilante commander of the area to help her curtail the incident.

When contacted, Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene confirmed that four persons were killed, stating that the District Police officers, (DPO) had requested for reinforcement to help nip the menace in the bud.