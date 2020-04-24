Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Odekpe and Alla communities in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday this week between the communities over a boundary dispute.

An indigene of the community, who doesn’t want his name in print, told Daily Sun that crisis made the youths of the communities to attack each other at mid night.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, said the state commandant, David Bille, had ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the clashes.

He said: “NSCDC Anambra West divisional office was alerted of a bloody clash between Odekpe town and Alla community in Anambra West Local Government Area of Anambra State over lingering boundary dispute between the communities.”