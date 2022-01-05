From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Four persons were killed yesterday when some inmates of Ile-Ife correctional centre attempted to escape from the facility.

The incident, according to investigations, happened around 9:00 a.m. at Kosere Correctional Centre.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the four inmates had attempted to escape from the facility when they were shot by security operatives .

Osun State Police spokesperson, SP. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident,but said that the details about the incident was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report .

It was gathered that the state Comptroller of Correctional Service, Mr. Lanre Amoran, was on the spot assessment of the facility.

However, Spokesperson of the State correctional service, Sola Adeotan, said the details of the incident was not available to her.