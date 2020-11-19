Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A fatal auto crash has claimed four lives in Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The auto crash, which happened around 10.27am yesterday along the Offa-Ojoku Road, involved one Toyota Camry saloon car and a tricycle also known as Keke.

Investigation revealed that the car driven by an auto-mechanic rammed into the tricycle killing three of the occupants and a female roadside trader.

A witness revealed that some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, who were also in the tricycle sustained injuries in the accident.

It was also gathered that an irate mob burnt the car to ashes.

Confirming the incident, Kwara State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, said the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Offa.

He added that the accident occurred around Awraba Hotel Junction, saying that the accident involved eight persons.

Owoade said the other four persons injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.