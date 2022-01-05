By Steve Agbota

Angry mobs have set ablazed no fewer than two vehicles belonging to Nigerian Customs Service in Sokoto state, after four persons were killed in a road mishap that involved three commercial vehicles in the state.

The fatal accident occurred at a checkpoint mounted by personnel of the Nigerian Customs Service, Asara unit of Illela Border Command in Sokoto state.

Eyewitness at the scene said the affected vehicles- two Toyota Avenses and a Golf Salon collided while trying to evade a stop and search of the customs officials at the checkpoint.

According to the source, the driver was alleged to have loaded some contraband goods that included rice and vegetable oil and was trying to evade an arrest.

One of the drivers was carrying goods like rice and vegetables from Illela border and eventually ran into a customs checkpoint located at Asara village.

The customs obstructed the driver in a bid to stop the vehicle for a search and that caused the driver to lose control and ran into an oncoming vehicle resulting to a fatal head-on collision while the one coming from the back crashed in between the two.

Four persons were confirmed dead on the spot in two of the vehicles and six people sustained various injuries during the accident.

The injured persons were later taken to Gwandabawa General Hospital for medical treatment.

The development, according to the eyewitness, angered the nearby villagers who set a blazed two vehicles belonging to the customs officials.

The intervention of the Nigerian Army who were sent to the scene, prevented further attacks against the customs.

Confirming the incident, Customs spokesman in the state, Tahir Balarabe described the incident as unfortunate.

He added that two vehicles belonging to the Customs service and an officer incharge of the unit were burnt by the mob.

According to him, the customs officials were only carrying out their legitimate duties by preventing the entrance of contraband into the country as stipulated by the Customs and Excise law.