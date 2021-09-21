From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least four members of Christian Reformed Church in Nigeria (CRCN) died, on Sunday evening, in a fatal road crash on their way from a national musical concert at Serti, in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Two of the members, who are from members of CRCN-1, Jalingo, were identified as Nungamiya Galadima Bako, a 400 Level Law student at the Taraba State University, and Davidson Illiya, who is a graduate of Public Administration from the same institution.

The other two victims are the driver of the bus which belong to the Adamawa state Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, and another member of the band from Adamawa state.

Daily Sun gathered that the bus, which was conveying the band members back to Jalingo and then Adamawa lost control on and plunged into the river, killing four persons and leaving others with various degrees of injuries.

The bodies of the victims have been moved to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo, while some of the injured were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, has sent his condolences to the families of the victims of Sunday’s crash and the entire CRCN community in the country.

In a condolence message issued in Jalingo, yesterday morning, and signed by his media adviser, Mr Sukuji Boboji, Kunini regretted that the victims lost their lives at their prime, but urged the families to take consolation in the fact that they died in the service of God, stressing that there could be no greater glory than that.

“My heart bleeds at the sad news of four members of Unity band of the CRCN, who died on their way back from the National Musical Concert in Serti. They were very promising young men whose death is a big blow not only to their immediate families and CRCN community, but to all of us.

“While we continue to pray for the repose of their souls, I urge the families to take consolation in the fact that they died a glorious death in the service of their creator, who has called them back to Himself, haven fulfilled their purpose here on earth,” the statement read in part.

