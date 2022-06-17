From Paul Orude, Bauchi

At least four people have been killed while three were injured by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government, Yusuf Garba confirmed the incident, on Friday in Bauchi.

Garba said four people fell victims as they were killed by the bandits who went to the village to abduct the hamlet head of Jimari Sabuwa, New Tudun Wadan Jada, Jauro Banu.

Alarmed raised by residents caused the evil visitors to abandon their mission and fled, residents narrated.

The council boss explained that the bandits came through the largest border forest with Taraba, Gombe and Plateau states.

He said that security operatives are at their trail.

Garba said the council held a security council meeting with security chiefs and the Secretary to the State Government over the situation.

The affected communities are Tudun Wadan Jada, Old Jamari Sabuwa Garin Jauro Bano.

Local sources and vigilantes told Journalists that the bandits went to abduct someone who raised alarm, leading youths to mobilise themselves against the bandits.

“Because of the large number of people that raised alarm the bandits opened fire and killed four people and injured three, but they were unable to go with the abducted people,” an eye witness said..

He said that the bandits arrived the community around 11:45 in the night.

“They came on motorcycles and when people raised the alarm they started shooting sporadically and fled to the bush after they killed four people, ”the witness said.

Locals said the injured victims were taken to hospital in neighbouring Gombe State.

They confirmed that police and army officers, among others, have visited the communities attacked, where they calmed them down and assured them of protection of their lives and properties.

Police Public Relations Officer Mohammed Ahmed Wakil neither confirmed nor denied the attack and promised to speak after receiving information.

