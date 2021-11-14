From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than four persons have been feared killed and several others injured after yet-to-be identified gunmen reportedly attacked some mourners at a village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Sources from the area told Sunday Sun that the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday during the burial of an elderly woman at Mbayatyo Mbater ward of Logo LGA.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to one of our local sources, who simply gave his name as Tersoo, the invaders stormed the venue of the wake in honour of the deceased elderly woman at about 2am and started shooting sporadically while mourners scampered for safety.

The villagers said by the time the dust settled, four people including a popular commander of the newly established Community Volunteer Guards in Logo LGA were killed in the incident.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

They added that those who were injured were taken to the hospital where they were currently receiving treatment.

One of the community leaders in the area, Chief Joseph Anawah, who spoke to newsmen via the telephone, confirmed that four people were killed on the spot while the injured were taken to the hospital.

Speaking to newsmen on the matter, the council chairman of LGA, Isaac Agber confirmed the report, saying the matter had already been reported to the police.

“The attack happened at about 2am this morning (yesterday) while the people were at the wake of an elderly woman who died at Agidi in Mbayen council ward.

“Initially, they (mourners) never knew what was happening. They are now suspecting Fulani herdsmen who came there in their numbers. They shot sporadically in the air forcing people to run away; stray bullets hit some people; four died while five who were critically wounded are in the General Hospital, Ugba.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .