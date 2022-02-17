From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than four persons were killed and scores injured on Tuesday night, as Fulani herders and miners clashed at Yelwa Zangam community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that a vehicle conveying passengers was also attacked along the Jos-Jingir road the same night.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa, confirmed that one person was killed during the clash between Fulani and miners in Yelwa Zangam, while three persons were killed as suspected gunmen ambushed a vehicle conveying passengers.

He noted that the swift intervention of the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, however, brought the situation under control.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali, commiserated with the families of the victims of the unfortunate incidents and assured that everything would be done to bring perpetrators of the violence to book.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in a swift reaction, condemned, in strong terms, the attack on miners in Yelwa Zangam general area which left one person dead and others injured.

The governor also condemned another attack on a commuter vehicle along the Jos-Jingir road, where two persons were killed and others injured.

He commended security forces for swiftly responding to the situation and restoring normalcy and directed them to go after the attackers and make sure all those behind the attacks are brought to justice.