Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State Commissioner for Health, Dr Innocent Vakkai, on Tuesday, said Lassa Fever has claimed the lives of four persons in Taraba.

Vakkai told reporters in Jalingo that 15 suspected cases were tested and five turned out positive, out of which four died.

According to the Commissioner, the state government has activated its surveillance system for more case detection and proper treatment.

He noted that efforts are ongoing to create awareness for residents of the state to enlighten them about the symptoms of the disease.

Vakkai regretted that challenges such as late reporting of patients to hospitals and difficult terrains of the state have remained major banes to the management of the disease in Taraba.

He revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health had promised to provide testing machines to distribute regionally within Taraba as the test centre for the North-East.

He said the state government may acquire its set of equipment to reduce waiting times between suspicion and confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Acting Head, Clinical Services of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, Dr Ahmed Jatau, said a medical doctor has tested positive of Lassa fever.

He noted, however, that the affected medical doctor, a house officer, is currently undergoing treatment at Iruwa specialist hospital in Edo state.

“We sent 10 suspected cases for test and six tested positive and out of the six confirmed cases, four have died before their results came in.

“Out of the remaining two, one has been discharged while the other, who is our own staff, has been transferred to Iruwa specialist hospital for further treatment because we don’t have a dialysis unit here.

“The information from the specialist hospital is that he is doing well after the first dialysis session.

“We have also fumigated the house officers quarters against rodents,” he said.