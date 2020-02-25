Tony Osauzo, Benin

Four persons were reportedly burnt to death, yesterday, by a mob in Otuo, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State over the killing of a Senior Secondary School (SSS3) female student of Azama College, Otuo, allegedly for rituals.

Besides, several houses belonging to the suspects were also reportedly razed.

The victims said to be three middle-aged boys and a female native doctor allegedly carried out the gruesome murder on Sunday night at Ikhuera quarters of the community.

The girl whose identity could not be ascertained, reportedly met her untimely death after a neighbour had disguised and sent her on an errand to get him sachet water.

She was said to have returned from the errand to deliver sachet water in the man’s room when she was beheaded.

Trouble was said to have started when the parents of the girl could not find her and raised the alarm over her sudden disappearance.

It was gathered that the alleged culprits, in an attempt to dump her body at a nearby bush in the early hours of yesterday, were apprehended by residents.

They were said to have confessed to the crime moments after they were caught, even as the female native doctor who was contracted to perform the rituals, was said to be from Kogi State.

Two of the boys said to be of the same parents and the female native doctor, were reportedly burnt alive at popular Women Center (hall) after they were dragged to the location.

It was learnt that the burnt two brothers had accompanied one Lukeman from Auchi, who is said to be the ring leader, to commit the crime. Lukeman was said to have been traced to his farm.

Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lawal Jimeta, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area had briefed the Command about it, adding that operatives of the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) were carrying out thorough investigation of the incident.