From John Adams Minna

Four members of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) in Niger State have been killed in auto crash along Minna-Suleja highway while returning from Abuja after attending the unveiling of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, as presidential running mate to Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso on Monday unveiled Bishop as his running mate for 2023 poll in Abuja.

Kwankwaso said Idahosa was chosen based on his credentials.

The accident occurred on Monday night as the party chietains were returning back to their base. According to report, the branded vehicle they were traveling in ran into a stationary truck between Lambata and Lapai.

Those killed are Alhaji Mohammed Kaffinta Katcha, chairman of the party in Zone A, Chairman of the party for Agaie Local Government Area, Alhaji Baba Nda-Yako Usman, zonal youth leader, Mr Usman Mai- Nasara and the driver of the vehicle whose name was given as Zakari.

The dead have been buried according to Muslim rites in their communities.

Three others who sustained serious injuries are receiving treatment at a private hospitals.

Leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Danladi Abdulhameed, described the incident as not only sad but pathetic.

“As Muslims, we should take the incident as an act of God,” he reasoned.

Abdulhameed said the national leader and presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has also commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“ Our presidential candidate has promised to lead a high-powered delegation to Niger State to condole with the government and people of the state and the entire NNPP family,” he said.