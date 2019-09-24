Four men: Ogundipe Ayowole, Idowu Bukola, Ajayi David, and Biola Eluwande, on Tuesday appeared before an An Ile-Ife-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, for allegedly stealing 40 bags of dry cocoa.

Ayowole, 34; Bukola, 38; David, 43 and Eluwande, 40, are facing a charge of stealing, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Monday Ojiezele, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec 12, 2018 around 4:00 p.m. Lagere, Ile-Ife.

Ojiezele said the defendants stole the 40 bags of cocoa beans, valued at N1m was the property of Julip Cocoa Processing Company.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390, 427 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Sikira Salawu, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal terms.

She promised that her clients would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olukunle Owolawi, however, refused the oral bail application of the defence counsel and ordered for a formal bail application .

Owolawi remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for ruling on the bail application. NAN)