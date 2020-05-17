Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Ministry of Health has confirmed that a four-month-old child is one of the 20 new COVID-19 cases that were recorded in the state on Friday.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni, yesterday revealed that investigations indicated that the father of the infected child had previously traveled to Kano., the epicenter4 of the pandemic in the northern part of the country.

“The infant, who had been brought to hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested,” she added.

Dr Baloni further said that the child’s parents had also been tested and their results were being awaited.

She said that 15 cases out of the 20 new patients are family members or close contacts of previously confirmed cases, adding that the new cases are spread across seven local government areas.

“Chikun has seven (including five members of the same family), Giwa recorded four from the Shika community while three cases are in Kaduna North. Sabon-Gari and Kaduna South have two cases each, while Igabi and Zaria have one each,” she said.

The statement added that six health workers were among the new cases, underlining the risks associated with containing and managing COVID-19.

“This widening spread of COVID-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out,’’ she said.