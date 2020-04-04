Doris Obinna

The Lagos State government on Friday discharged four more patients from its Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. This brings the total number of people discharged in Lagos to 23.

The Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this on his Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu. According to him, “More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as 4 patients; three females and one male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.

“This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat #COVID19.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 23 people that have recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos. Big thanks to our health workers working hard during this time. Please continue social distancing to avoid becoming the weak link in our collective efforts.”

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State last night announced the first case in Ondo State bringing the total nationwide to 191. He added that “the infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored”.

The national figure may have changed after the paper went to bed yesterday.