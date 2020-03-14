Italian Serie A club Sampdoria on Friday said four of its players have tested positive for coronavirus, one day after forward Manolo Gabbiadini was also confirmed to have caught the virus.

Sampdoria said the players —- Norwegian Morten Thorsby, Swede Albin Ekdal, Gambian Omar Colley and Italian Antonino La Gumina —- and team doctor Amedeo Baldari were all doing well.

“They are all in good health and in their homes in Genoa,” said the club in a statement.

“Sampdoria reiterates that it has immediately applied all the procedures stipulated by the regulations: all club premises are closed, the team, managers and employees potentially involved are in voluntary home isolation,” it added.

“Everything will go well. Together we will make it. Stay at home.”

Thorsby, Ekdal and Colley have all been regulars this season while La Gumina has made one first-team appearance.

Sampdoria’s last game was on Sunday against Verona who have gone into self-isolation.

Serie A has been suspended until at least April 3 amid a general ban on sports events in Italy, the European country which has been worst-affected by the coronavirus.(Reuters/NAN)