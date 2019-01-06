Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Four suspected armed robbers who specialised in robbing churches in Awa-Ijebu and its environs, in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been arrested by the police.

The suspects, Akinniyi Moses, 43, Ogunfowoke Kayode 23, Michael Idogun, 35 and Izunna Odah, were arrested on December 30, 2018, following a series of complaints from different churches they robbers had attacked.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on getting the robbery report, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, mandated the DPO in charge of Awa-ijebu Division, SP Olu Monday, to go after the hoodlums and bring them to book.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO detailed his detectives to embark on intelligence- based investigation in order to unravel those behind the church robbery. Their efforts paid off when on a tip off, the four suspects were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed to be responsible for attacks on churches in the area. Among the churches they confessed to have been robbed included Methodist Church, Oru ijebu, Love of Epistles Church, Ago Iwoye and a building at Ajebo in Oru ijebu.

“Weapons recovered from the suspects include a double-barrelled, locally-made pistol, 17.62mm live ammunition, 5 DBSG live cartridges, six GSM handsets, three OX fans, one speakers, 2 identity cards belonging to men of the vigilance service, a Plasma TV, two gas cylinders, one bullet proof vest, five stabilizers, a church bell, two pistol holsters and one jack knife. All the items have been identified by their owners,” Oyeyemi stated.

Meanwhile, CP Iliyasu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the FSARS for discreet investigation.